Twitter wants to broadcast video 24/7

The social media network apparently liked the little taste it got from broadcasting NFL games last year, so now it plans to embrace the medium all day, every day, reports BuzzFeed News. Twitter is now planning to broadcast live sports, news, and entertainment videos 24/7 in the future. That’s in both its app and desktop versions. Twitter COO and CFO Anthony Noto told BuzzFeed News: “We will definitely have 24/7 content on Twitter. Our goal is to be a dependable place so that when you want to see what’s happening, you think of going to Twitter.”