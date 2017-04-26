advertisement
Google cofounder Sergey Brin has secretly been building a massive airship

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The zeppelin-like airship is reportedly being built inside Hangar 2 at the NASA Ames Research Center, reports Bloomberg. There’s no word on whether Brin feels like the future is in airships, or if he just wants to have one of his own to fly around. When contacted by Bloomberg, Brin said: “Sorry, I don’t have anything to say about this topic right now.”

