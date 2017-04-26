advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Uber violated transport laws, says South Korean court

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company was found guilty of using private vehicles for commercial transportation by a South Korean court, report Reuters. However, Uber won’t suffer major consequences. Uber suspended its UberX service in the country back in 2014 after prosecutors brought their case forward. As a result, the South Korean judge said Uber “admitted and repented” its illegal act and only fined the company 10 million won, or about $8,863.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life