Instagram hits the 700-million member mark, is growing faster than ever

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

Instagram has announced that it now has 700 million unique monthly users. The fact that it’s gotten there is not exactly a shocker, but what’s noteworthy is that it’s celebrating this milestone so soon after revealing last December that it had 600 million monthly members. The six-and-a-half-year-old service isn’t just continuing to attract new recruits but is accelerating its pace

Some of that growth can be attributed to new features such as the wildly popular, Snapchat-esque Instagram Stories, which I covered in a story in our April issue. Instagram says that it’s also improved its sign-up process and made it easier to find friends, so newbies can get up, running, and enjoying the experience with a minimum of friction.

