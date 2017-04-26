Instagram hits the 700-million member mark, is growing faster than ever

Instagram has announced that it now has 700 million unique monthly users. The fact that it’s gotten there is not exactly a shocker, but what’s noteworthy is that it’s celebrating this milestone so soon after revealing last December that it had 600 million monthly members. The six-and-a-half-year-old service isn’t just continuing to attract new recruits but is accelerating its pace.
Some of that growth can be attributed to new features such as the wildly popular, Snapchat-esque Instagram Stories, which I covered in a story in our April issue. Instagram says that it’s also improved its sign-up process and made it easier to find friends, so newbies can get up, running, and enjoying the experience with a minimum of friction.