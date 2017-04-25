That giant DJI drone overhead is shooting 100-megapixel imagery with a Hasselblad camera

Drone photography just got real. Like 100-megapixel, super-stabilized real. All thanks to Chinese drone giant DJI and its partnership with the camera superstars at Hasselblad.

Today, DJI announced what it said is the world’s first 100-megapixel integrated drone-imaging platform. Featuring the company’s six-rotor M600 Pro drone, a Ronin-MX gimbal, and Hasselblad’s H6D-100c camera, the aerial photography powerhouse is meant to appeal to filmmakers, as well as landscape and fine art photographers, surveyors, mapmakers, and others with industrial or scientific needs. In 2015 DJI acquired a minority stake in Hasselblad and this is the second collaboration between the two companies.