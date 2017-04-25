Netflix is finally going to China

After years of trying to enter the massive market—and basically giving up on the idea—the streaming powerhouse has finally inked its first deal to bring its content to China. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has secured a licensing agreement with iQiyi, the streaming platform controlled by Baidu. This is a pretty big deal given that China’s box office is expected to become the world’s largest very soon, and Hollywood studios are increasingly trying to create content that appeals to both markets (though not always successfully). Here’s more context from THR and TechCrunch.