Breitbart has been denied permanent government press credentials

Breitbart has a clear ideological bent, but a committee that hands out congressional press credentials fears it may lean even further—to outside organizations that jeopardize its editorial independence. The US Senate Daily Press Gallery has concluded that it couldn’t be certain of Breitbart’s independence, due to outside ties of former staffers like managing editor Wynton Hall and Breitbart chief Steve Bannon. BuzzFeed News reports that three Breitbart journalists with temporary press passes will have to give them up at the end of May. Without passes, a news outlet doesn’t have unfettered access to Congress and misses out on invitations to some government events. It’s also unlikely to have a shot at joining the White House Correspondents’ Association, which travels with the president.