Visual effects powerhouse Digital Domain’s new app aggregates VR content–no matter who made it

There’s no end to the number of companies that want to be seen as leaders in the still-sort-of-nascent consumer virtual reality industry. From Hollywood studios like 20th Century Fox to well-financed startups like Jaunt to Samsung, Facebook, and Google, there’s a thirst to be a go-to place for VR content .

Today, Digital Domain, a leading visual effects house, jumped on the bandwagon, announcing an app that aggregates VR content that it’s created itself, as well as created by others. Available for Samsung’s Gear VR, Google’s Daydream, and for Android and iOS devices, the app features projects from Digital Domain’s Teleport series, which showcases culture and landscapes of places like Hong Kong, Istanbul, and New Zealand, as well as trailers for the company’s own VR content, and projects from the VFX studio’s partners. It’ll also feature live-streamed 360-degree events.