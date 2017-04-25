Beyoncé is starting a scholarship fund to send women to college and then run the world

Okay, ladies, let’s get in formation and start filling out scholarship applications. Beyoncé announced a new scholarship fund this morning on her website , writing that the scholarships are meant “to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious and confident.” In short, she wants to make sure girls continue to run the world.

The new “Formation Scholars” grants are specifically aimed at students pursuing “creative arts,” music, literature, or African-American studies. (Note: If you write your thesis on Beyoncé it just might check all of those boxes.) Incoming or current undergraduate or graduate students at Boston’s Berklee College of Music, Howard University in Washington, D.C., Parsons School of Design in New York City, and Atlanta’s Spelman College are eligible to apply. It’s unclear if the scholarship is a full ride or just a partial grant. But then the ability to tell everyone that Beyoncé is putting you through school is priceless.



[Photo: Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images]