Facebook now testing related articles with less fake news

Facebook says one of its big goals is to help people be more informed . That manifests both by being a place where we share (and read) countless articles on all topics, and through algorithms that suggest articles related to the ones we signal our interest in .

Today, the company said it is testing a new system that will automatically show related articles on hot topics, even before users click on an initial story. Perhaps more interesting is that, as Facebook wrote in a blog post about the experiment, it “should provide people easier access to additional perspectives and information, including articles by third-party fact-checkers.” In other words, it is going to populate those related articles with ones that its systems deem not to be fake news. Will this help us actually be better informed? Stay tuned.