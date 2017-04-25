Lyft drivers sue Uber for allegedly tracking their movements

“Defendants intentionally developed spyware that allowed it to gain unauthorized access to computer systems operated by its competitor, Lyft, and pose as Lyft customers. Using Hell, Uber employees, contractors, and/or agents were able to access the location of up to eight Lyft drivers (e.g., Class members) at one time and obtain their unique Lyft ID. Each Lyft ID Is unique, akin to a social security number, which allowed Uber to track Lyft drivers’ locations over time.”