Report: A Republican lawmaker is the creator of Red Pill, one of the most misogynistic Reddit groups

Infamous for being one of Reddit ‘s most toxic communities, the Red Pill is a popular space for men to connect, share content, and talk about how their entire gender has become a group of second-class citizens in this new man-hating feminist-ruled world. And it was started by a New Hampshire state representative named Robert Fisher, according to a lengthy investigation by the Daily Beast, which linked the anonymous Reddit account—Pk_atheist—to Fisher by connecting associated accounts.

When asked, Fisher denied knowledge of the Reddit community. Suspiciously, mere hours after the Daily Beast called him, two of the primary Reddit accounts associated with the politician were deleted.

Here’s the full story of how the Daily Beast‘s Bonnie Bacarisse tied the account to Fisher, as well as a history of the toxic community.