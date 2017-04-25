Will we all be lonely and miserable in the cities of the future?

The “epidemic of loneliness” is already on the rise. According to The Week, a quarter of Vancouver residents feel lonely sometimes, more than one in eight Brits say they don’t consider anyone a close friend, and “the number of Americans who say they have no close friends has roughly tripled in recent decades.”

Read the full article on your smartphone while waiting for the robot bartender to make you a drink and then go out and talk to some real people, for crying out loud!