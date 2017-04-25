ADAY rethinks the swimsuit in its new collection



ADAY, the athleisure brand known for its 2,000-person waitlists, releases a new swim collection today. Founders Meg He and Nina Faulhaber devote a lot of time to the product development of each piece within its collection. For this line, it has created a reversible one-piece and a bikini made from recycled polyamide. Each piece is meant to be worn in multiple contexts: The one-piece can be worn as a swimsuit but also as a shirt, since the fabric looks and feels like cotton. The two-piece can be worn as underwear.