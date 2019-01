Business of Fashion reports that LVMH plans to bring the entire Christian Dior brand within its fold. This is the result of a $13 billion deal made through a simplified public offer for the 26% of Christian Dior it does not currently already own at a price of €172 per share. LVMH already owns the perfume part of Christian Dior’s business, but now it would take ownership of its haute couture, leather, and ready-to-wear as well.