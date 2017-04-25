The most eligible bachelor in the world just signed up for Tinder 

Sudan is 42 years old, six feet tall, and weighs 5,000 pounds and he’s the most eligible bachelor on Tinder. Sudan lives in Kenya and happens to have two horns and a low sperm count, which he mentions right there on his Tinder profile. While that would normally be a red flag, in this case, it’s actually a white one. Sudan is the last male white rhino known to exist and he needs your help.