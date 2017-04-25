Stephen Colbert swears that Samsung’s new phone won’t set your hair on fire

In the wake of the whole Galaxy Note bursting into flames thing , Samsung is ready for its comeback with the Galaxy S8 , a brand-new phone filled with features like a bigger display, a better camera, and absolutely no propensity to turn into a giant fireball .

While consumers may be wary, Stephen Colbert is a true believer, in that he truly believes that Samsung can make a phone that will absolutely not set their customers’ hair on fire or have them reenacting that face-melting scene from Indiana Jones. To prove his point, Colbert made an ad for Samsung, which the company will probably never, ever, ever use.