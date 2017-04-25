advertisement
Stephen Colbert swears that Samsung’s new phone won’t set your hair on fire

By Melissa Locker1 minute Read

In the wake of the whole Galaxy Note bursting into flames thing, Samsung is ready for its comeback with the Galaxy S8, a brand-new phone filled with features like a bigger display, a better camera, and absolutely no propensity to turn into a giant fireball.

While consumers may be wary, Stephen Colbert is a true believer, in that he truly believes that Samsung can make a phone that will absolutely not set their customers’ hair on fire or have them reenacting that face-melting scene from Indiana Jones. To prove his point, Colbert made an ad for Samsung, which the company will probably never, ever, ever use.

