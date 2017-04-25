NFL players can now sell their health data to anyone

The NFL has reached a deal with wearable device company Whoop Inc. that will see every incoming NFL player given a Whoop wristband whose sensors monitor the player’s strain, recovery, and sleep data 100 times per second, reports Bloomberg. The NFL, players, and coaches will be able to use this data to help improve a player’s performance, but the player is also free to sell their personal data to anyone they want: from advertisers to broadcasters to researchers. Bloomberg paints one example of how this may work:
Picture this: a television network during an NFL broadcast comparing the heart rates of star players doing the same workout—or while they sleep. Say Tom Brady versus Cam Newton. Now picture being able to determine which player’s body was better prepared to play.