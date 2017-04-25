NFL players can now sell their health data to anyone

The NFL has reached a deal with wearable device company Whoop Inc. that will see every incoming NFL player given a Whoop wristband whose sensors monitor the player’s strain, recovery, and sleep data 100 times per second, reports Bloomberg. The NFL, players, and coaches will be able to use this data to help improve a player’s performance, but the player is also free to sell their personal data to anyone they want: from advertisers to broadcasters to researchers. Bloomberg paints one example of how this may work: