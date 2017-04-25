AI will cause people “more pain than happiness,” says Alibaba founder

Speaking at an entrepreneurship conference in China, Jack Ma was a bit of a Debbie Downer when it came to robotics and AI, reports the Guardian. The billionaire founder said the two technologies will cause people “more pain than happiness” over the next 30 years. That pain will primarily be the result of human job losses to robots and software. But he does have one solution to help lessen the blow AI and robots will cause:
“Machines should only do what humans cannot. Only in this way can we have the opportunities to keep machines as working partners with humans, rather than as replacements.”