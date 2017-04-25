Phoenix residents can now get full access to Waymo’s self-driving cars

Google’s self-driving division has launched an Early Rider Program that gives people full daily access to its self-driving cars. The program is open to any Phoenix resident who wants to apply. Announcing the program, Waymo CEO John Krafcik wrote in a blog post:
Over the course of this trial, we’ll be accepting hundreds of people with diverse backgrounds and transportation needs who want to ride in and give feedback about Waymo’s self-driving cars. Rather than offering people one or two rides, the goal of this program is to give participants access to our fleet every day, at any time, to go anywhere within an area that’s about twice the size of San Francisco.