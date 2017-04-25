advertisement
Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales is launching Wikitribune to fight fake news

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Wikitribune is an online news publication that will use crowdfunding to hire journalists to write accurate, fact-based articles. While professional journalists will be writing the articles, a community of volunteers can sub-edit and fact-check them. And journalists will be required to release full transcripts of interviews they conduct so transparency and context are assured. Speaking to the Guardian, Wales said:

“This will be the first time that professional journalists and citizen journalists will work side-by-side as equals writing stories as they happen, editing them live as they develop, and at all times backed by a community checking and re-checking all facts.”

