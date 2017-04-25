Wikipedia cofounder Jimmy Wales is launching Wikitribune to fight fake news

Wikitribune is an online news publication that will use crowdfunding to hire journalists to write accurate, fact-based articles. While professional journalists will be writing the articles, a community of volunteers can sub-edit and fact-check them. And journalists will be required to release full transcripts of interviews they conduct so transparency and context are assured. Speaking to the Guardian, Wales said:
“This will be the first time that professional journalists and citizen journalists will work side-by-side as equals writing stories as they happen, editing them live as they develop, and at all times backed by a community checking and re-checking all facts.”