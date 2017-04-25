advertisement
Apple just delayed “Carpool Karaoke,” its first original television series

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The series was to air on Apple Music this April, but the debut has been pushed back to “later this year,” reports Reuters. No explanation has been given for the delay. The show is based on the “Carpool Karaoke” segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden and will comprise of 16 30-minute episodes when it finally does debut.

