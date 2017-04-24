Andrea Tantaros just sued Fox News for harassment and allegedly hacking her devices

Former Fox News host Andrea Tantaros has reportedly filed a new lawsuit against her former employer and its former CEO, Roger Ailes. The lawsuit alleges that the network harassed her by sending her threats and “creepy messages,” on social media, writes the New York Daily News. Moreover, Tantaros claims in the suit that Fox tapped into her personal devices to spy on her.
NEWS: Andrea Tantaros files new federal lawsuit against Fox News & Bill Shine, alleging they hacked into her digital devices /con’t
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 24, 2017
FOX News outside Counsel Dechert, LLP provided Fast Company with the following statement:
“Fox News and its executives flatly deny that they conducted any electronic surveillance of Ms. Tantaros. They have no knowledge of the anonymous or pseudonymous tweets described in her complaint. This lawsuit is a flimsy pretext to keep Ms. Tantaros and her sexual harassment claims in the public eye after the State Supreme Court directed her to bring them in arbitration.”