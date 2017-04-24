Andrea Tantaros just sued Fox News for harassment and allegedly hacking her devices

FOX News outside Counsel Dechert, LLP provided Fast Company with the following statement:

“Fox News and its executives flatly deny that they conducted any electronic surveillance of Ms. Tantaros. They have no knowledge of the anonymous or pseudonymous tweets described in her complaint. This lawsuit is a flimsy pretext to keep Ms. Tantaros and her sexual harassment claims in the public eye after the State Supreme Court directed her to bring them in arbitration.”