Ivanka Trump clothing is being quietly relabeled

Business of Fashion has confirmed that Stein Mart, a discount retailer, has been selling identical dresses, some of which are labeled “Ivanka Trump” and others labeled “Adrienne Vittadini.” G-III, the company that licenses Ivanka Trump’s brand, had a lot of excess inventory on its hands, given that many retailers have dropped the brand.

Label swapping is technically legal, and is often done to protect a brand from being associated with a discount store. But this situation is odd because Adrienne Vittadini is licensed by the Authentic Brands Group, not G-III. In a statement, G-III said that this switch took place without “the knowledge or consent of the Ivanka Trump organization.” It also said it would immediately remove “mistakenly labeled merchandise.”

[Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images]