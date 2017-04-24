Spotify may be looking to get into the hardware game

Spotify may want to control its own hardware destiny, at least according to a company job posting. As spotted by Dave Zatz , Spotify is seeking a senior product manager to build “ a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles .”

From that description, it’s unclear what kind of hardware Spotify is looking to build (wearable, home speaker, or something else entirely?). The company declined to comment, and has now removed the relevant job posting from its website. But given that Spotify is competing in streaming music with the companies whose platforms it relies on—namely Apple, Google, and Amazon—it’s understandable that it would want some hardware to call its own.