Camp director John Waters is about to become a real-life camp director

John Waters is best known as the director of campy films like Hairspray , Cry-Baby , and Serial Mom. Now he is taking that onscreen camp experience and transforming it into a real world business—specifically, the summer camp business.

Called Camp John Waters, the adults-only camp is set in bucolic Kent, Connecticut, on a campground complete with cabins and a lake, according to Variety. As one would expect, a John Waters summer camp doesn’t include traditional summer camp activities like macrame and swim lessons, but instead something called “Bloody Mary Bingo,” a costume contest, Burlesque lessons, and in lieu of a campfire singalong, Hairspray karaoke. Waters himself will perform a one-man show and judge the John Waters costume contest. The event is scheduled for September 22-24, with tickets starting at $499.



[Photo: Jeff Vespa/Contributor/Getty Images]