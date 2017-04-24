Listen to this startup eerily imitate the voices of Trump and Obama with AI

Get ready for the aural version of uncanny valley. A Soundcloud account for a new startup called “Lyrebird” has surfaced with computer-generated tracks that sound like celebrity voices —namely Donald Trump , Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. In one recording, a voice mimicking Clinton says Lyrebird uses “deep learning and artificial neural networks.” Fake President Trump adds, “They can make us say anything now.”

Lyrebird’s website says the company is working on a “new generation of speech synthesis technologies for developers.” It was developed by researchers in Montreal, and the company says it has plans to make the technology available to everyone. So I guess the future will be easily fabricated audio recordings … Fun!

You can listen to the eerie recordings here.