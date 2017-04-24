Report: Amazon has a team of people exploring the role of self-driving vehicles

Amazon is considering the role of autonomous vehicles in its quest to build out its delivery network. The company put together the small self-driving team roughly a year ago, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not building its own cars—at least not yet—but rather exploring how driverless trucks and cars may play a role in getting products to consumers faster and more cheaply. This is no surprise given Amazon’s expeditious shipping capabilities. The company is also working on ferrying packages to homes via drone.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens