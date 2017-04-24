advertisement
Report: Amazon has a team of people exploring the role of self-driving vehicles

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Amazon is considering the role of autonomous vehicles in its quest to build out its delivery network. The company put together the small self-driving team roughly a year ago, according to the Wall Street Journal. It’s not building its own cars—at least not yet—but rather exploring how driverless trucks and cars may play a role in getting products to consumers faster and more cheaply. This is no surprise given Amazon’s expeditious shipping capabilities. The company is also working on ferrying packages to homes via drone. 

