Samsung social media just shut down a troll in the best way

Samsung just reminded the internet that if you play with fire, you just might get burned. In a social media promotion, the phone company asked its Twitter followers to post the first photo they took with their Galaxy S8s. However, because this is the internet, and the internet is the worst, it only took a few minutes for someone to chime in with the eye roll-worthy tidbit that their first photo was “a dick pic.” The tweet got hundreds of retweets and LOLs, of course, until Samsung’s social media folks stepped in to destroy the troll with a single emoji of a microscope. Pure fire.