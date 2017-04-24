Jimmy Choo is for sale

Jimmy Choo, the luxury shoe company, announced that it is up for sale. JAB Holding, a German consumer goods company, acquired the brand in 2008 for $800 million and took it public in 2014, retaining a 67.6% stake. JAB has recently been investing in American coffee brands and is about to buy Panera, the sandwich chain. These investments hinge on the broader trend of consumers choosing to spend money on experiences rather than luxury goods.
Read more in the New York Times.
