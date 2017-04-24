If these pictures really are of the next iPhone, we want one now

Benjamin Geskin says he has sources at Foxconn that provided him with a CNC model (a nonworking prototype of the body) of the next iPhone, currently dubbed the “iPhone 8.”
iPhone 8 Dummy (This is CNC model according to Foxconn)
Back is 2.5D Glass.#iPhone8 #iPhoneX #iPhoneEdition pic.twitter.com/Z8mH7b7z4r
— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 23, 2017
iPhone 8 Dummy (This is CNC model according to Foxconn)#iPhone8 #iPhoneX #iPhoneEdition pic.twitter.com/GqNwUeXRFw
— Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) April 23, 2017