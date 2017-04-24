Madewell is ramping up its denim donation program after a blockbuster Earth Day



The fashion industry is a highly polluting one. This is partly because consumers have gotten used to treating garments as disposable, throwing them out when they are out of style. Madewell, a brand that generates a quarter of its sales from denim, has responded to this waste by encouraging customers to bring in old pairs of jeans to be recycled. Since 2014, customers could drop off old pairs of jeans (of any brand) at stores to receive a $20 coupon to buy another pair from Madewell. These collected jeans are sent to Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green project, which recycles old denim, transforming it into natural cotton fiber insulation for homes.