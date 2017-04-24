Unroll.me’s CEO is “heartbroken” that users discovered it sells their data

Our users are the heart of our company and service. So it was heartbreaking to see that some of our users were upset to learn about how we monetize our free service. And while we try our best to be open about our business model, recent customer feedback tells me we weren’t explicit enough. Sure we have a Terms of Service Agreement and a plain-English Privacy Policy that our users agree they have read and understand before they even sign up, but the reality is most of us—myself included—don’t take the time to thoroughly review them.