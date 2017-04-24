The top revelations from the NYT’s profile of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

The profile is a deep exploration into Kalanick’s history and thinking. Some highlights:

• Back in 2015 Uber‘s app was secretly identifying and tagging iPhones even after it had been deleted or the iPhones had been erased–a practice known as “fingerprinting.”

• Fingerprinting is often used as a fraud detection and prevention method that helps certain companies detect when people are using stolen smartphones to game the system.

• Apple banned the practice of fingerprinting using a user’s device’s UDID back in 2013 due to privacy concerns.

• Apple CEO Tim Cook personally called Kalanick to Apple’s headquarters to tell him to stop fingerprinting phones or else Apple would pull Uber from the App Store.

• Back in 2003 Kalanick registered to run for governor of California.

• Actors including Edward Norton, Olivia Munn, Sophia Bush, and Leonardo DiCaprio along with music superstars Jay-Z and Beyoncé are investors in Uber.