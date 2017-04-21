advertisement
Facebook just beat its own record for lobbying the federal government

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The social networking giant has cash to spare, and it’s not afraid to spread it around the Beltway if it means buying a little extra influence. According to its latest lobbying report, Facebook spent $3.21 million lobbying the federal government in the first quarter of this year. That’s the first time it broke the $3 million mark in a single quarter, as Axios reports. Facebook is hardly alone. As we reported earlier this year, it’s boom times for tech-industry lobbying. Uber, for instance, tripled its spending last year. 

