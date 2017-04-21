Two words: Lawn Roomba

Robot servants are already mastering food delivery and fashion, and now there’s a new way for you to sit on your butt while robots do the hard labor—lawn Roombas. While not technically Roombas, they work in the same way as the robotic vacuums/cat cars. Products like the Robomow and Honda’s Miimo, which just launched in the United States, will cut your lawn for you and then return to their docking station when done. These genius products are still a work in progress. According to Curbed, few of the grass cutters offer 100% coverage and may miss the edges, but hey, so does that neighbor kid you pay $20.