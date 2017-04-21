Tech dad Bill Gates sets serious tech limits for his kids

Microsoft founder Bill Gates may have built his billion-dollar business on a love of technology, but that doesn’t mean he lets his kids use it anytime they want. Gates and his wife, Melinda, won’t let their three children use tech at the dinner table and they limit their screen time. According to The Mirror, they wouldn’t even get their kids cell phones until they were age 14, holding firm even when the kids tried the classic argument that all their friends had them. Gates isn’t alone in his anti-tech parenting stance—Steve Jobs didn’t let his kids use iPads and was a notoriously low-tech parent. As one Fast Company staffer noted, keep that in mind the next time your kid demands a phone.



[Photo: Andreas Gebert/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]