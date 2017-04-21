When it comes to reading your mind, Facebook may be no Uri Geller

At Facebook’s F8 conference, the company revealed it was working on reading your mind . It unveiled Project: Type With Your Brain , which is exactly what it sounds like, with the goal of allowing someone to type 100 words per minute just by thinking about them and hoped the tech would be available within just a few years. This could make computing wildly accessible for people with physical disabilities and is just generally pretty freaking cool.

However, no one is sure whether Facebook can actually deliver on this goal, especially because the current speed record for mental typing falls well below 100 words per minute. According to IEEE Spectrum, back in February, Stanford researchers helped a paralyzed patient type eight words per minute with his mind using a device implanted in his brain, which is incredibly impressive, but far short of the 100 wpm Facebook hopes to achieve without wires or implants. Stanford’s work is leaps and bounds above a German team’s work that led to an ALS patient type “between 0.3 and 0.82 words per minute.”

Facebook has amassed an impressive team of researchers to help it achieve its mind-reading goal (no, Uri Geller was not among them), but untangling the neural circuitry of speech might take a little longer than they think. Read the full story on IEEE Spectrum, while practicing bending spoons with your mind.