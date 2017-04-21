Baby brain: Trying to not get pregnant is a mental and emotional burden for women

Unless you’re Serena Williams, there’s little doubt that being pregnant—let alone having a baby—can zap your energy and your attention span ( baby brain is real, people). As it turns out, not getting pregnant can also cause a mental and emotional burden on women.

Women disproportionately bear the burden of not getting pregnant what with all the remembering to take birth control pills, coping with the side effects of the pills, scheduling IUD insertion, and period tracking. A new study published in the Journal of Sex Research, reveals that the physical burden can take a toll both mentally and emotionally, too. “It’s not just about having the medication in your body, it’s about the time, attention and stress that is associated with it,” sociologist Katrina Kimport, who conducted the study, told Elle.com.

The added burden seems particularly unfair, because according to the World Economic Forum, women already do 39 days a year more work than men, when you take into account paid and unpaid work like housework and child care. Maybe time to start investing in that male birth control pill, eh?