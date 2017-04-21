This cool GOTV video will remind you of everything you love about France in under a minute

The French go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of voting in the presidential election, and one group of concerned French citizens wants to remind everyone what’s at stake. They put together a great “get out the vote” video featuring a fast-moving montage of all things French—just in case there was any debate over how awesome the country is. Croissants? Fashion? French kisses? Sure, but that’s just for starters. There’s also democracy, and that can’t function properly unless people participate.