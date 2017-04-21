KFC says it’s sending a chicken sandwich into space—and Rob Lowe is going to help

Rob Lowe is helping KFC send a spicy chicken sandwich into space, because . . . well, apparently, this is what it takes to stand out in the fast-food world these days. In a blow to Brat Pack fans everywhere, Lowe stars as Colonel Sanders in KFC’s new ad campaign. He dons a space suit and promises to launch a chicken sandwich into the stars. “Can you actually launch KFC’s world-famous Zinger chicken sandwich into space?” Lowe asks in the new digital ad. “And the answer is, we certainly hope so. Our entire marketing campaign depends on it.” I’m hoping to see that sandwich in NASA’s photo archive soon.