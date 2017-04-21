The government doesn’t regulate cosmetics, so drugstores like CVS are stepping in

While the FDA steps in to ensure that all ingredients in food and drugs are safe, when it comes to cosmetics, there is very little government regulation. The EU has banned more than 1,300 chemicals in personal care products and restricted 250 others. The U.S. has only banned 30 ingredients to date.

Beautycounter and retailers like Follain, which I wrote about this week, are lobbying the government to better regulate the industry and help consumers find safer products. But the products they sell tend to be expensive. Yesterday, CVS announced that it would be cutting out all parabens, phthalates, and the most prevalent formaldehyde donors across 600 products from its store brands by the end of 2019. This means there will be safer, affordable products on the market soon.

[Photo: Flickr user Mike Mozart]