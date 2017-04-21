Elon Musk has a new company that wants to turn you into a Borg

Musk has revealed he is the new CEO of Neuralink and wants to have its cybernetic implant devices on the market in 2020, reports Wait But Why. Musk’s first aim for Neuralink is to release a micron-sized device that will help connect brains with machines in order to treat conditions ranging from memory loss to paralysis to stroke. But once that is out of the way, Musk wants to go further and make us full-on Borg. Within 10 years he wants people to be able to communicate telepathically—because who needs voice or text communication?
You’re already digitally superhuman. The thing that would change is the interface—having a high-bandwidth interface to your digital enhancements. The thing is that today, the interface all necks down to this tiny straw, which is, particularly in terms of output, it’s like poking things with your meat sticks, or using words—either speaking or tapping things with fingers. And in fact, output has gone backwards. It used to be, in your most frequent form, output would be 10-finger typing. Now, it’s like, two-thumb typing. That’s crazy slow communication. We should be able to improve that by many orders of magnitude with a direct neural interface.