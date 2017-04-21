Elon Musk has a new company that wants to turn you into a Borg

Musk has revealed he is the new CEO of Neuralink and wants to have its cybernetic implant devices on the market in 2020, reports Wait But Why. Musk’s first aim for Neuralink is to release a micron-sized device that will help connect brains with machines in order to treat conditions ranging from memory loss to paralysis to stroke. But once that is out of the way, Musk wants to go further and make us full-on Borg. Within 10 years he wants people to be able to communicate telepathically—because who needs voice or text communication?