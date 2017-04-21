Secure messaging app popular among Trump staffers isn’t so secure, says lawsuit

Confide, the company behind a secret messaging app of the same name reportedly popular among Trump administration officials , was sued Thursday over claims that desktop versions of the app lack advertised privacy features like screenshot prevention and a mode that only shows messages in “slivers” of text at a time .

Confide president Jon Brod called the lawsuit, filed in New York federal court by a Confide user as a potential class action, “unfounded and without merit,” according to the Washington Post. The dispute—and previous skepticism about the app’s claims of “military-grade encryption”—highlights the challenges consumers can face in evaluating security and privacy claims from high-tech products and ensuring they’re using them safely.

But the new allegations about the app’s flaws carry an added symbolism this week amid concerns about the administration’s cybersecurity plans, or lack thereof, as Politico reports. Trump pledged in January to swiftly develop a program for fighting hackers, but, as of a provisional Thursday deadline, “no one seems to know who’s in charge of developing it or where it is.”