This depressing statistic puts Bill O’Reilly’s ouster in perspective

Fox News’s parent company has paid a lot of money to settle sexual harassment claims over the years, but the majority of it didn’t go to the women who suffered the alleged abuse—it went to the men who committed it. That’s according to the New York Times, whose excellent reporting on the payouts sparked the flame that eventually led to O’Reilly’s firing yesterday. The Times reports that Mr. No Spin Zone could receive a payout of up to $25 million on his way out the door, which would bring the company’s total sexual harassment allegation-related payout amount to $85 million. Of that, $65 million was for exit packages like the one O’Reilly will get. Read the full, totally depressing story here.