Samsung and Google are making nice for the new Galaxy music experience

Many reviews of Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones— including mine —noted the company’s long-standing tendency to complicate things by adding software that parallels features that Google builds into Android. Exhibit A: Samsung’s new Bixby AI features , which live on the S8 and S8+ alongside the Google Assistant.

But these new phones also feature an example of the two companies collaborating rather than competing: Samsung is adopting Google Play Music as its default music experience. Owners of Samsung devices will get a three-month trial of the paid service and be able to upload 100,000 of their own songs, which is double the standard allotment. And the upcoming Bixby Voice service will integrate with Google Play.

Much better than the era when Samsung was more inclined to build out its own content offerings, such as the short-lived Milk music service.