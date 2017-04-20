If you own a Tesla Model S or Model X, check your inbox

Tesla is recalling 53,000 Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 due to potentially faulty parking brakes. In a statement today, the electric carmaker said it will email affected customers with instructions on how to get the parts replaced. The good news is, repairs will only take an estimated 45 minutes. Tesla stresses that it’s just being “overly cautious” and doesn’t think the issue has compromised the safety of affected vehicles. Read all the details here.