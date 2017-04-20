The White House’s second shot at health care reform looks even uglier than the first one

The administration’s new bill would reportedly cut even deeper into health care subsidies than last month’s failed proposal. States could cut coverage requirements in key areas like mental health and prescription drugs. Insurers could charge higher premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.

Maybe that’s because the new proposal is meant to dramatically reduce the health care spend and sources tell Fast Company that the administration hopes to roll the savings into its (very expensive) tax reform plan—the real trophy the GOP hopes for in Trump’s first term. The tax plan is expected to provide unprecedented tax breaks to the wealthy. In other words, the GOP wants the government to spend less on health care so that it can collect less in taxes.

The new health care bill is expected to circulate Friday night or over the weekend. The White House has reportedly been pressuring GOP house members to support the bill even before they read its actual text. But the White House doesn’t set the Congress’s schedule, so a vote next week is far from certain.