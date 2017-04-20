Apple’s Earth Day ads have yaks, fake sweat, and an animated Tim Cook

Apple has just unveiled its Earth Day ads and they are an abrupt shift from Apple’s usual obliquely hip aesthetic. Instead of a shadow dancing to Jet’s “ Are You Gonna Be My Girl? ” the ads feature a playfully quaint animation of Apple’s VP of environment, policy & social initiatives (and former head of the EPA) Lisa Jackson, talking about yaks.

The four animated spots were hand-drawn by illustrator James Blagden and ask intriguingly quirky questions like “Can a building breathe?” and “Do solar farms feed yaks?” while whimsical drawings fill the screen and Apple CEO Tim Cook pops up like a jack in the box. The ads are certainly informative (did you know that Apple uses fake sweat to test its products?) but they also just might make you nostalgic for the slick, Jony Ive inspired ads.