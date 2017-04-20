Walmart might soon add Bonobos to its buying spree

Walmart has ambitions to dress you. The company acquired Jet.com seven months ago, then went on to buy ModCloth, Moosejaw, and Shoebuy. Now, Recode reports that it is in talks to buy men’s retailer Bonobos, which is valued at $300 million. Many of these brands attract a different customer than the traditional Walmart shopper, but this is part of the plan according to Marc Lore, the company’s e-commerce head.

Bonobos began online, but eventually started selling through Nordstrom and then through its network of 30 brick-and-mortar showrooms.